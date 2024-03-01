Carter Mazur's Three-Point Night Helps Extend Griffins' Point Streak to 17 Games

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Carter Mazur's three-point night (1-2--3) helped the Grand Rapids Griffins secure a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild, which pushed their point streak to 17 straight contests at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

Grand Rapids inched closer to a tie with the franchise record 19-game point streak (15-0-3-1), as the last time the team went on a 17-game run of points was during the aforementioned 19-game streak from Feb. 4-March 20, 2015. Grand Rapids' victory strung together a five-game run of wins at Van Andel Arena, which last occurred from Dec. 7, 2016-Jan. 4, 2017. Michael Hutchinson kept his point streak alive with a .903 save percentage (28-of-31), as it pushed the stretch to seven games (5-0-2). Jonatan Berggren, who leads in points against Iowa (2-3--5 in 4 GP), tallied a goal in the win, which extended his point streak to four games (2-3--5) and also put the team's point leader at 25 points (11-14--25) in his last 22 contests.

While 4-on-4 in the opening frame, Kevin Conley opened scoring for the Wild when he released a snapshot from the high slot that flew behind Hutchinson at 14:15.

The Griffins responded hastily, as Mazur found the equalizer on the same 4-on-4 with a low-shot shot that beat Jesper Wallstedt with 5:07 remaining in the period. Hutchinson left his net during a delayed penalty for a 6-on-5 man-advantage shortly after Mazur's tally, which resulted in Elmer Soderblom dragging the puck past a diving Wallstedt and firing into an open net for a 2-1 lead at 17:16 in the opening frame.

Iowa tied the game up at two in the opening minutes of the second period when Michael Milne's pass from the top of the left circle slipped through the five-hole of Hutchinson with 15:48 remaining in the middle stanza.

Berggren then put Grand Rapids back on top after he ripped a shot on Wallstedt from the right circle, which trickled through the five-hole and past the goal line at 5:39 in the final frame.

With the Griffins up by one, Zach Aston-Reese extended Grand Rapids' lead to two, as he closed in on Wallstedt and slipped the puck past his left pad from the doorstep with 4:24 remaining. With the net empty at 17:58, the Wild scored with less than a minute remaining, courtesy of a shot from Daemon Hunt from the left circle with 39 seconds left. Following Iowa's tally to put them within one, the Griffins held off the Wild's attacks and clinched a 4-3 win.

Notes

- Grand Rapids' 12-game home point streak is its longest since a 15-game run (14-0-1-0) from Nov. 11, 2015-Jan. 17 2016.

- Tim Gettinger skated in his 300th professional game.

- Antti Tuomisto's two helpers tied his current high in points in a game at two, which he set earlier this year (Jan. 20 against Manitoba).

- With a goal tonight, Aston-Reese has scored in three straight contests.

Box Score

Iowa 1 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 2 0 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Iowa, Conley 5 (O'Rourke, Spacek), 14:15. 2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 13 (Tuomisto), 14:53. 3, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 8 (Lombardi, Tuomisto), 17:16. Penalties-Shine Gr (hooking), 3:26; Johansson Ia (holding), 11:29; Kasper Gr (interference), 13:31; Petan Ia (holding), 14:04.

2nd Period-4, Iowa, Milne 3 (Walker, Spacek), 4:12. Penalties-Didier Gr (cross-checking), 2:11; Gettinger Gr (high-sticking), 11:19.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Berggren 18 (Mazur, Wallinder), 5:39. 6, Grand Rapids, Aston-Reese 10 (Mazur, Gettinger), 15:36. 7, Iowa, Hunt 2 (Beckman, Johansson), 19:21. Penalties-Walker Ia (hooking), 0:51; Petan Ia (tripping), 8:17; Mazur Gr (high-sticking), 13:28.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 8-12-11-31. Grand Rapids 6-6-11-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Iowa, Wallstedt 15-15-2 (23 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 13-8-3 (31 shots-28 saves).

A-7,212

Three Stars

1. GR Mazur (goal, two assists); 2. GR Berggren (goal); 3. GR Tuomisto (two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-15-5-3 (62 pts.) / Sat., March 2 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Iowa: 18-30-3-2 (41 pts.) / Sat., March 2 at Milwaukee 3 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.