Monsters Embark on Homestand Welcoming Fans and Four-Legged Fans Alike

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters continue their four-game homestand full of exciting promotions when the Chicago Wolves visit for Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta on Friday, March 1, and Pucks & Paws on Saturday, March 2. The Monsters will conclude the homestand when the Grand Rapids Griffins visit on Monday, March 4, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Friday, March 1, vs. Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. - Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta

The Monsters Women's History Celebration will begin when 2024 US Olympic Boxer and Cleveland native Morelle McCane takes part in the ceremonial puck drop. McCane is the first women's boxer from Cleveland to qualify for the Olympic Games and has several titles over her career including 2020 and 2021 USA Boxing Elite National Champion as well as placing first in the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational.

Female athletes will be the focus of both intermission showcases beginning with the Mid-Am Girls and Cleveland Barons Women's Hockey Team followed by a special performance from twin sister Special Olympic athletes and figure skaters Sharita and Shaye Taylor. The Monsters will also showcase the Professional Women's Hockey League throughout the night including exclusive interviews with New York defender Ella Shelton. Additionally, the women that make up the Monsters front office will be recognized throughout the game and on the team's social channels.

Proceeds from the night's Cargill Community Corner raffles will benefit the Special Olympics for two athletes and two coaches to participate in an ice-skating camp and competition in conjunction with the Icelandic Skating Association in Reyjavick. Fans will also have the chance to support the Burning River and Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby teams as the beneficiary of the night's 50/50 Raffle.

As a proud partner of the Cleveland Monsters during Women's History Month, Athleta is excited to continue the mission of igniting the limitless potential of all women and girls by partnering with local community organizations in Cleveland. In conjunction with Athleta's Power of She campaign, the Monsters will share stories of women making a difference in the sports world during Friday's game.

Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials along with Hockey for Heroes presented by Master Printing + Mailing. Every Friday night through Hockey for Heroes, local veterans will be honored during the game and get a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

Saturday, March 2, vs. Chicago Wolves at 3:00 p.m. - Pucks & Paws

The popular promotion of Pucks & Paws returns on Saturday when fans can bring their furry friends along to the game for $7 with proceeds benefitting the Cleveland APL. The Cleveland APL, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, and City Dogs will be on-site during the game along with dogs available for adoption. Fans can also visit with Boss K9, Buck's Angel Foundation, MedVet and VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists on the concourse. Dog and human tickets are available, along with more information about the game, at clevelandmonsters.com/paws.

Saturday is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $6.

As part of a season-long intitiative, Saturday will bring another Carson's Crew where members from The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio attend the game as special guests of Carson Meyer. Meyer's guests will join Cave Crew wishing the players luck as they enter the ice, enjoy the game and take part in a meet-and-greet with Meyer after the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.