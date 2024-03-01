Ludovic Waeber Assigned to Everblades

The Checkers announced today that Ludovic Waeber has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Waeber, 27, is 6-6-0 this season for Charlotte with a 3.09 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. The netminder has not suited up for the Checkers since Feb. 3.

The Checkers are in the midst of a two-game set in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with the second matchup coming Saturday night, while the Everblades play tomorrow night as well.

