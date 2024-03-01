Ludovic Waeber Assigned to Everblades
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today that Ludovic Waeber has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
Waeber, 27, is 6-6-0 this season for Charlotte with a 3.09 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. The netminder has not suited up for the Checkers since Feb. 3.
The Checkers are in the midst of a two-game set in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with the second matchup coming Saturday night, while the Everblades play tomorrow night as well.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024
- Grand Rapids Scores Twice in Third to Defeat Iowa 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Gaudette Ties T-Birds' Single-Season Goal Record - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers See Streak Snapped in Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Take Down Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Beecher, Kuntar Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- Comets Shut Out Phantoms, 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Ludovic Waeber Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 1, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olen Zellweger from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Launch Women in Sports Job Shadow Program - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls Recall Blake Mclaughlin, Luka Profaca from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville's Crookshank Named American Hockey League Player of the Month for February 2024 - Belleville Senators
- Crookshank, Zellweger, Prosvetov Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Olen Zellweger Named AHL Rookie of the Month for February - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series with Rocket at Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Embark on Homestand Welcoming Fans and Four-Legged Fans Alike - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Square off with First-Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Don't Miss Out: 2024/25 Season Seats Are Now Available - Belleville Senators
- 'Get My Swagger Back' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers See Streak Snapped in Scranton
- Ludovic Waeber Assigned to Everblades
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
- Checkers and Ed's Tavern to Host Tip-A-Checker Event on April 3
- Samoskevich Seals Overtime Win, Extends Charlotte's Point Streak