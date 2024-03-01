Rem Pitlick Scores Twice In Victory Over First Place Admirals
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Rem Pitlick led the way to victory for the Rockford IceHogs in their 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night. Pitlick, a former Admiral, scored the first two goals and recorded an assist on Brett Seney's empty-net goal. Drew Commesso finished the night with 32 saves against Milwaukee. The win marked four straight for Rockford and snapped Milwaukee's 15-game home win streak.
The Ads scored in the first three minutes of regulation when Cody Hodgson scored his fourth goal of the year (2:54).
The IceHogs responded halfway through the first when Brett Seney sent a centering pass from the left side of the net. Pitlick tipped Seney's pass at the goal crease into the back of the net to tie the game at one goal a piece (12:32).
In the second period, Rockford and Milwaukee had players sent to the penalty box for roughing. On the 4-on-4, Milwaukee scored on a shot from Joakim Kemell that deflected off the skate of Hodgson for his second goal of the night (13:46).
In the final frame of regulation, the IceHogs tied up the game on Pitlick's second goal of the game. Seney saved the puck from entering the neutral zone by slapping a shot to the right side of the net. Pitlick tipped the puck off the back of Yaroslav Askarov from the trapezoid behind the net to even the score again (7:39).
With under a minute left in the third, Michal Teply shot Lukas Reichel's pass from the right faceoff circle and beat Askarov over his blocker to take a late lead over the Admirals (19:21).
With Askarov pulled late in the third, Pitlick stole the puck on a pass along the boards. Seney made a break toward the empty net, received the puck in the neutral zone, and scored the final goal of the game for Rockford to take a 4-2 victory against the first-place Milwaukee Admirals (19:42).
The IceHogs play tomorrow night against the Grand Rapids Griffins; sporting a 16-game point streak. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CST.
