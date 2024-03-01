Morning Skate Report: March 1, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - After six straight games on the road, the Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Tucson Roadrunners in the first game of a two game home series. The Knights will look to get back in the win column after the Colorado Eagles shut the team out in back-to-back games. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BOLSTERED BLUE LINE

The Henderson Silver Knights will head into this weekend's series with some help at the blue line. Captain Jake Bischoff and defenseman Dysin Mayo have both been instrumental to the team's successes throughout the year.

"Our [defense] is as strong as it's been," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Friday's morning skate. "I think you look at adding Bischoff and Mayo back into our lineup - we missed those guys."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Josh Doan leads the Roadrunners in both points and goals. He has tallied 36 points (21G, 15A) in 50 games and enters tonight's contest with five points (2G, 3A) in the team's last five games. The forward joined Tucson for 14 games in the 2022-23 season after two years with Arizona State University. He finished his final season with 38 points (16G, 22A) in 39 games.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta has played 36 games for the Roadrunners this season and is Tucson's only qualified goaltender. He holds a 22-13-1 record, averaging 2.61 goals against with a .911 save percentage. Villalta also has earned two shutouts so far this season, a career best.

The Silver Knights are 2-2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. The two teams last faced each other in a two-game road series on January 19 and 20, splitting the series.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

