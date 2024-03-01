Dylan Garand Makes 32 Saves as Wolf Pack Knock off Rocket 2-1

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Dylan Garand collected his career-high 14th victory on Friday night, making 32 saves as the Hartford Wolf Pack held off the Laval Rocket in a 2-1 hockey game at the XL Center. The win earned the Wolf Pack a split in the four-game season series, and snapped the club's three-game losing skid.

Brett Berard potted the game-winner just 37 seconds into the Pack's first powerplay of the evening, using Rocket defender Mattias Norlinder as a screen before threading a shot under the blocker of Jakub Dobeš for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Mac Hollowell and Nikolas Brouillard notched assists on the goal, which came at the 13:56 mark of the first period.

For the third game in a row against the Rocket, the Wolf Pack jumped on the board early. Turner Elson barreled into the offensive zone, cutting across the ice before dropping the puck to Brandon Scanlin. Scanlin rocketed a shot past the glove of Dobeš at 3:06 to put Hartford up 1-0. The defenseman's eighth goal of the season leads Wolf Pack defensemen and is a career-high.

Each side traded chances in the ensuing minutes before Rocket defenseman Logan Mailloux went off for tripping to give the Wolf Pack the game's first powerplay at 13:19.

Berard's powerplay tally would stand as his team-leading sixth game-winning goal of the season.

A late surge by the Rocket in the closing minutes of the first period failed to produce results, as Garand stood tall. The second-year netminder made ten saves in the opening stanza to keep the Pack up 2-0.

The Rocket picked up where they left off to begin the middle stanza, and they were rewarded as they got on the board only 39 seconds in. Brandon Gignac drew in a few defenders before hitting Emil Heineman at the back door who tucked away his eleventh marker of the season to make it a 2-1 game.

Shortly thereafter, Cameron Hillis went off for slashing at 1:03, giving the Rocket an opportunity to tie the game just moments after getting on the board.

A composed kill by the Pack settled things down, allowing them to gain their footing back. Both sides generated chances in the middle frame, with Blade Jenkins getting the best one for the Wolf Pack. Jenkins was sprung in on a breakaway but was denied by Dobeš.

Filip Cederqvist redirected a puck moments later that kissed the goal post before bouncing out. The deflection represented the best chance of the frame for the visitors.

Garand slammed the door shut in the third period, making ten saves to preserve the victory. He was tested from the slot on numerous occasions, coming up with some terrific saves to keep the margin 2-1.

His efforts helped extend the Wolf Pack's point streak on home ice to four games (2-0-1-1).

The Wolf Pack conclude their weekend on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. from the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Coverage is available on AHLTV & Mixlr starting at 2:50 p.m.

The Pack is back next Friday night when the Bruins come to town for the final time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

Additionally, help us welcome back Wolf Pack legend P.J. Stock! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a P.J. Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.