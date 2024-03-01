Hinostroza Strikes Twice In Pens' 4-1 Win Over Checkers
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kicked off their back-to-back, weekend series against the Charlotte Checkers with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Two second-period goals from Vinnie Hinostroza goals helped get the scoring started for the home team, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-18-7-1) didn't look back from there. Sam Poulin (3A) and Radim Zohorna (1G-1A) also produced multi-point games in their respective returns from injury.
Wilmer Skoog gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead midway through a penalty-filled first period. Charlotte was unsuccessful on all three of its opening-frame power plays, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 0-for-2 on the man advantage during the first 20 minutes.
The second period meant the start of the Hinostroza show. For his first act, he cranked a one-timer from the high slot five minutes into the middle frame. His second tally was a power-play marker that he rifled underneath the crossbar at 12:52.
The Penguins were firing on all cylinders to start the third period, and their relentless pressure eventually resulted in a 3-1 lead. Austin Rueschhoff finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play that put the Penguins ahead by two 7:37 into the third.
Zohorna's empty-net goal with two minutes to go in regulation put the game away for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Penguins finished 2-for-6 on the power play and went unblemished on four penalty kills.
Joel Blomqvist registered 21 saves in the win. Checkers goalie Evan Cormier finished with 32 stops on 35 shots faced.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte will go at it again tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 2. Opening puck drop for the rematch and final tilt of the season series between the Penguins and Checkers will be a 6:05 p.m. puck drop from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024
- Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Defeat Calgary, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
- Ads' Home Win Streak Stopped at 15 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Dylan Garand Makes 32 Saves as Wolf Pack Knock off Rocket 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Mazur's Three-Point Night Helps Extend Griffins' Point Streak to 17 Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rem Pitlick Scores Twice In Victory Over First Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Cruise to 4-1 Win in Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Senators Drop Friday Night Matchup With Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Hinostroza Strikes Twice In Pens' 4-1 Win Over Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Källgren Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Grand Rapids Scores Twice in Third to Defeat Iowa 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Gaudette Ties T-Birds' Single-Season Goal Record - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers See Streak Snapped in Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Take Down Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Beecher, Kuntar Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- Comets Shut Out Phantoms, 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Ludovic Waeber Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 1, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olen Zellweger from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Launch Women in Sports Job Shadow Program - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls Recall Blake Mclaughlin, Luka Profaca from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville's Crookshank Named American Hockey League Player of the Month for February 2024 - Belleville Senators
- Crookshank, Zellweger, Prosvetov Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Olen Zellweger Named AHL Rookie of the Month for February - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series with Rocket at Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Embark on Homestand Welcoming Fans and Four-Legged Fans Alike - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Square off with First-Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Don't Miss Out: 2024/25 Season Seats Are Now Available - Belleville Senators
- 'Get My Swagger Back' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Hinostroza Strikes Twice In Pens' 4-1 Win Over Checkers
- Èajkoviè, Hayes and Headrick Return to Penguins
- Èajkoviè, Hayes and Headrick Reassigned to Wheeling
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Open March with Back-To-Back Games against Charlotte
- Penguins Post 4-1 Win on Military Appreciation Night