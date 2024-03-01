Hinostroza Strikes Twice In Pens' 4-1 Win Over Checkers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kicked off their back-to-back, weekend series against the Charlotte Checkers with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Two second-period goals from Vinnie Hinostroza goals helped get the scoring started for the home team, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-18-7-1) didn't look back from there. Sam Poulin (3A) and Radim Zohorna (1G-1A) also produced multi-point games in their respective returns from injury.

Wilmer Skoog gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead midway through a penalty-filled first period. Charlotte was unsuccessful on all three of its opening-frame power plays, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 0-for-2 on the man advantage during the first 20 minutes.

The second period meant the start of the Hinostroza show. For his first act, he cranked a one-timer from the high slot five minutes into the middle frame. His second tally was a power-play marker that he rifled underneath the crossbar at 12:52.

The Penguins were firing on all cylinders to start the third period, and their relentless pressure eventually resulted in a 3-1 lead. Austin Rueschhoff finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play that put the Penguins ahead by two 7:37 into the third.

Zohorna's empty-net goal with two minutes to go in regulation put the game away for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins finished 2-for-6 on the power play and went unblemished on four penalty kills.

Joel Blomqvist registered 21 saves in the win. Checkers goalie Evan Cormier finished with 32 stops on 35 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte will go at it again tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 2. Opening puck drop for the rematch and final tilt of the season series between the Penguins and Checkers will be a 6:05 p.m. puck drop from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

