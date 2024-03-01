Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (18-29-3-2; 41 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (26-15-5-3; 60 pts.)

The Iowa Wild face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-17-3-2 (15-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-7-3-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa battled back from an early two-goal deficit before losing 3-2 in overtime to Grand Rapids on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena... Adam Raska and Caedan Bankier scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 35-of-38 shots

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

MULTI-POINT PLAYERS: Iowa has gone five games without a player posting multiple points in the same game... The Wild have had 49 multi-point performances in 2023-24 from 15 different players... Nic Petan leads Iowa with 10 multi-point games

WORKING OVERTIME: Iowa went to overtime in consecutive games for just the second time this season on Wednesday... The Wild went to overtime in consecutive games eight times in 2022-23, including a five-game streak

STILL STREAKING: Grand Rapids enters Friday's matchup riding a 16-game point streak (12-0-2-2)... The Griffins last regulation loss came on Jan. 12 vs. Rockford... Grand Rapids owns a 16-6-3-1 record at Van Andel Arena this season

RECENT NOTABLES

Adam Raska has three points (2-1=3) over his last four games after posting two points in his first 25 games with Iowa

Brett Budgell notched his first AHL point with an assist on Raska's first period goal on Wednesday

The Wild have scored a first period goal in three consecutive games

Simon Johansson is a plus-7 over the last six games and owns a three-game point streak (1-2=3)

STREAK STATS

Grand Rapids has gone to overtime eight times during the team's 16-game point streak

The Griffins are 4-0-2-2 during the extra session over the streak

Grand Rapids has scored three goals or fewer 10 times across the 16 games

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Grand Rapids has won three in a row over Iowa for the first time since the opening three games of the 2021-22 season

The Griffins have not won four consecutive games over Iowa since sweeping the 2014-15 season series

