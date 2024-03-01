Beecher, Kuntar Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forwards John Beecher and Trevor Kuntar each netted two goals, helping the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown recorded two assists and goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 shots to earn his 17th victory of the season.
How It Happened
From the left circle, Kuntar fired a snapshot that caught a piece of the goaltender before it trickled behind him, where Kuntar crashed the net and tapped in the rebound, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 5:46 remaining in the first period. Dan Renouf was credited with an assist.
Hunter Skinner's snapshot from the slot bounced off the goaltender and onto the stick of Adam Gaudette at the left post, where he tucked in the rebound, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:37 to play in the second frame.
Joey Abate dropped the puck behind him for Kuntar in the right circle, who wristed a shot inside the near post to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 4:34 left in the second period.
2:40 into the third period, Mikhail Abramov wrapped the puck around the net and fed a pass out to Tanner Dickinson in the low slot, who one-timed it past the diving goaltender, tying the game at 2-2.
Frederic Brunet's shot from the point deflected off a defender and found Beecher in the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 15:57 remaining in the third period. Brown was credited with an assist as well.
Off an offensive zone face-off, Brown won the draw back to Beecher at the top of the right circle, before he walked it into the slot and snapped a shot under the crossbar, extending the Providence lead to 4-2 2:13 after his last tally.
Stats
Kuntar posted the first multi-goal game of his professional career. He has three tallies in his last two games.
Beecher recorded the second multi-goal game of his professional career.
DiPietro stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, March 3 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
