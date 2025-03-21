Texas Stars Sign Colgate Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to a Tryout
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed Colgate University defenseman Tommy Bergsland to an amateur tryout.
Bergsland, 23, finished a four-year college career at Colgate, where he posted 71 points (14-57=71) in 152 career games. He appeared in 36 games as a senior this season and recorded 24 points (4-20=24) with a +9 rating. Bergsland helped the Raiders to the ECAC title as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the conference's Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 as a junior.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Wayzata, Minnesota was originally undrafted and played one season with the USHL's Fargo Force and one season with the NAHL's Bismarck Bobcats, before heading to Colgate.
The Stars begin a five-game road trip tonight with a 7:00 p.m. showdown against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Texas Stars Sign Colgate Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to a Tryout - Texas Stars
- Amerks Celebrating Annual Hometown Heroes Night March 28 against Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 21 at Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Return Home to Battle the Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Sign Chris Ortiz to AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs CV - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Sign Colgate Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to a Tryout
- Ontario Snaps Stars' Home Winning Streak at Six
- Stars Top Reign to Regain Central Division Lead
- Blümel's Hat Trick Leads Stars to Dramatic Weekend Sweep
- Second Period Springs Stars To Victory Over Cleveland