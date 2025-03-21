Texas Stars Sign Colgate Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to a Tryout

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed Colgate University defenseman Tommy Bergsland to an amateur tryout.

Bergsland, 23, finished a four-year college career at Colgate, where he posted 71 points (14-57=71) in 152 career games. He appeared in 36 games as a senior this season and recorded 24 points (4-20=24) with a +9 rating. Bergsland helped the Raiders to the ECAC title as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the conference's Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 as a junior.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Wayzata, Minnesota was originally undrafted and played one season with the USHL's Fargo Force and one season with the NAHL's Bismarck Bobcats, before heading to Colgate.

The Stars begin a five-game road trip tonight with a 7:00 p.m. showdown against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

