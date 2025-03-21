Crunch Shut Out Phantoms, 3-0

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Cal Petersen and Syracuse Crunch's Jack Finley on game night

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Crunch shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0, tonight at PPL Center.

Conor Geekie scored a pair of goals in the second period followed by a third period tally from Anthony Angello to build a season-high five-game winning streak. Syracuse is now 28-19-8-4 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Phantoms.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped all 16 shots he faced before being relieved by Ryan Fanti in the third period. Fanti went on to turn aside all four shots to help the team register its eighth shutout of the season.

Cal Petersen stopped 21-of-24 shots in net for the Phantoms. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-6 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch got on the board with a pair of goals by Geekie in the middle frame. His first came just 1:17 into the period when he fired a wrister from the right circle that ricocheted off a Lehigh Valley skater and in while on the man-advantage. Halfway through the frame, Geekie got a lead pass from Tobie Bisson as he entered the zone. Geekie got past a defender and scored five-hole as he cut in front of the crease.

Angello then locked in a Crunch win with a goal 12:16 into the third period. Niko Huuhtanen chased the puck around the back of the net and fed it out for Dylan Duke positioned at the post. His stuff attempt was stopped, but the puck came out for Angello to chip it in.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.

Crunchables: Conor Geekie recorded his first two-goal game with the Crunch...The Crunch have scored 27 goals during their five-game winning streak.

