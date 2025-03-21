Wolves Blanked by Stars 3-0
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a two-game set against Central Division rival Texas Stars on Friday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves weren't able to solve Stars netminder Remi Poirier and fell 3-0 for Chicago's third loss in a row. Poirier made 43 saves for his third shutout of the season.
The Stars got on the board when Chase Wheatcroft found the back of the net with 31 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Midway through the second, Kole Lind's goal pushed the Texas advantage to two goals and Emilio Pettersen's shorthanded tally in the third capped the scoring.
Dustin Tokarski (27 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Poirier picked up the win for the Stars.
Chicago dropped to 30-26-3-0 on the season while Texas moved to 36-20-3-0.
Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
