T-Birds Sign D Anthony Kehrer

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defenseman Anthony Kehrer to an Amateur Tryout Contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Kehrer has also agreed to terms on a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Kehrer, 23, just completed his five-year NCAA career with the University of Wisconsin, where he posted 32 points (5g, 27a), 73 penalty minutes, and a +15 rating in 166 career games with the Badgers.

A native of Winnipeg, MB, Kehrer stands 5-foor-11 and 210 pounds. Prior to his collegiate career, he skated in 85 games over two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Sioux City Musketeers, posting 16 points (2g, 14a) and 66 penalty minutes.

