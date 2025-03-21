Texas Opens Road Trip with a Shutout in Chicago
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, blanked the Chicago Wolves 3-0 Friday at Allstate Arena, thanks to 43 saves from Remi Poirier, to open a five-game road trip.
Late in the opening frame, Chase Wheatcroft took advantage of a delayed penalty and fired home a rebound off an initial shot from Matej Blumel, putting the Stars on the board first with 31 seconds left in the period.
The Stars cushioned their lead in the second period when Kole Lind stole the puck at the Chicago blue line and attempted to feed Cameron Hughes a pass in the slot. The puck skipped past Hughes' outstretched stick and fooled Wolves goaltender Dustin Tokarski to make it 2-0 with eight minutes left in the stanza.
Four minutes into the third period, the Wolves had a chance to break the shutout during one of their seven power plays, but instead, Emilio Pettersen intercepted the puck behind the Chicago net, was stopped by Tokarski on a wraparound attempt, but scored off his own rebound for his second short-handed goal of the season.
Poirier extended his winning streak to five, a career-high, with 43 saves for his second shutout against Chicago in 19 days and his third shutout of the season. Tokarski gave up three goals on 30 shots in the loss.
Texas will look for a series sweep against their division rival in the rematch Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
