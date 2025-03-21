Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Ryan Fanti from Orlando Solar Bears
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Fanti, 25, made his Crunch debut in a relief effort against Rochester on Jan. 31 turning aside all 17 shots he faced. He has also played in 37 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 2.71 goals-against average along with a .907 save percentage and 18-15-5 record. Last season, he appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 88 career ECHL games, with the Solar Bears and Komets, tallying a 42-35-6 record, 3.02 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in 10 career AHL contests with the Crunch and Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.53 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
