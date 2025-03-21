Game Day Preview - CGY vs CV

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Back on home ice.

The Wranglers are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a double-header against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on March 21 and 23.

The Matchup

Today's matchup is a big one for the Wranglers as they are currently sitting fifth in the Pacific Division and are entering with a record of 31-22-4-3.

The Herd will be looking to bounce back from their recent outcomes, most recently picking up just one point in their double-header against the Canucks (5-4 SO, and 1-0) on March 15 and 16.

The Firebirds have lost three out of their last four games, recently falling 2-1 in both double-header matchups against the Henderson Silver Knights on March 15 and 19.

This will be the last meeting in the regular season with the Firebirds.

The Wranglers know that they have work to do, previously winning one out of the six games against the Firebirds:

Oct 16: W (3-1)

Dec 14: L (3-1)

Dec 15: L (4-2)

Feb 22: L (4-1)

March 4: L (6-1)

March 5: L (8-2)

Players to Watch

Ilya Solovyov has been reliable for the Wranglers, putting up three points in the past four games after returning from the Flames.

Upon returning, Solovyov knows the importance of these two games, sharing "these are big games and right now we are in playoff mode."

"(We) just need to make sure that everybody knows their job."

"We were working on the battles and the whole process, which was pretty tough, but it's what we need to do right now because we have to win the next two games against Coachella."

On the opposing side, the Firebirds are minus their point-leader Jani Nyman, who has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken.

With Nyman out, all eyes will be on the Firebird's Ben Meyers who has 41 points this season

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

