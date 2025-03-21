Syracuse Crunch to Hold 15th Annual Pucks for Paws Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union April 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will hold the 15th Annual Pucks For Paws presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on Friday, April 4 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Pucks For Paws are on sale now for $20 for humans and $10 for dogs. A portion of each human ticket and all proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit Helping Hounds. Humans and dogs will be able to sit together in Sections 201 and 202. Dogs must be escorted by their owners at all times.

During the game, the Crunch will sell Pucks For Paws mystery pucks on the concourse and through the GiveSmart Platform for $15 with the proceeds benefiting Helping Hounds. Fans can text "CRUNCH" to 76278 to purchase mystery pucks online during the game.

To purchase tickets for Pucks For Paws night, log onto www.syracusecrunch.com/pucksforpaws, visit Crunch Guest Services located behind Section 222 or call the office at 315-473-4444.

Packages for dog-related business to advertise and table during Pucks For Paws are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a package, contact the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Helping Hounds Dog Rescue provides a compassionate approach to dog rescue by matching homeless dogs from overcrowded shelter systems with loving homes. With their dedicated staff and army of volunteers, they successfully place over 1,700 dogs annually into loving homes.

Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.3 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 93,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.

The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values. The Summit is also proud to offer the official Syracuse Crunch Visa® Debit Card. For more information, visit summitfcu.org/SyracuseCrunch.

