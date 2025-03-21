Detroit Recalls Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled right wing Austin Watson and defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Watson has appeared in two games with Detroit this season, making his Red Wings debut on Oct. 14 at the New York Rangers. The 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, notching four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has totaled 118 points (60-58-118), 707 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 517 career games. Watson is on an active four-game goal streak with the Griffins, which is tied for his career high in the AHL. He is also on a season-high five-game point streak from March 5-15 (4-2-6). Watson has 37 points (16-21-37), 94 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 56 games with Grand Rapids. He ranks among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (4th), goals (3rd), plus-minus rating (3rd), and penalty minutes (1st). The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals prior to this season, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 campaign. The 33-year-old has totaled 169 points (89-80-169), 183 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in 290 career AHL outings.

Rafferty last saw action in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Vancouver Canucks, competing in one game and collecting his first NHL point with an assist. The 29-year-old has played in three NHL games throughout his career all with Vancouver, showing a career-high two appearances in 2018-19. Rafferty has 19 points (6-13-19), 17 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating in 50 games with the Griffins this season. Last campaign, Rafferty suited up for 62 regular-season games with Grand Rapids and logged 29 points (4-25-29), eight penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. Throughout his career, the sixth-year pro has 168 points (30-138-168), 115 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 306 AHL outings. Rafferty was an undrafted prospect out of Quinnipiac University, compiling 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games in the NCAA from 2016-19.

