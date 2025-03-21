Amerks Celebrating Annual Hometown Heroes Night March 28 against Bridgeport

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating their annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday, March 28 against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 2,500 fans will receive a co-branded Amerks keychain, courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union.

"Hometown Heroes Night is a game we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us yet another opportunity to honor all the local first responders of our community," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "The work they do and the countless sacrifices they make every day are immeasurable and this is our way showing our immense appreciation and gratitude for all that they do in serving our community."

"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Jeff Bocach, president and CEO of Advantage Federal Credit Union. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."

The Amerks are honoring all first responders and frontline workers, including police officers, fire fighters, doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Islanders matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4:00 p.m.

As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Islanders with additional tickets for family and friends available for up to 25% off the box office rate.

Eligible Hometown Heroes can claim their complimentary tickets online by visiting www.amerks.com/herotickets and entering in passcode "HERO".

In the days leading up to Hometown Heroes Night, the Amerks will deliver coffee and food to Rochester area firehouses and police stations as well as frontline workers in the local hospitals.

