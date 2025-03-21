Silver Knights Blanked by Gulls, 4-0, in First Game of Series
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Myatovic gave San Diego a 1-0 lead with just 25 seconds left in the first period.
Twarynski added another on the power play at 14:57 in the second. Myatovic scored his second of the game less than a minute later to make it 3-0 headed into the final frame.
Caulfield added an empty netter with just under three minutes to go for San Diego's fourth goal of the game.
Although the Silver Knights outshot the Gulls 13-3 in the final period, Husso held strong to secure a 4-0 victory for San Diego.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Mar 22 | 1:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets
Friday, Mar 28 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets
Saturday, Mar 29 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets
Friday, Apr 4 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, March 22, where they'll conclude their weekend series against the San Diego Gulls. The team will also celebrate 9th Island Knight. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.
