Wolf Pack Return Home to Battle the Bears

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home for a weekend back-to-back set at the XL Center. Tonight, the Wolf Pack welcome the Hershey Bears to town.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bears this season. The sides will meet on back-to-back days in Hershey on Apr. 4 and 5 to conclude the season series.

The Wolf Pack took the first matchup, blanking the Bears 3-0 on Dec. 11. Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring 8:52 into the second period, potting a power play goal that would stand as the eventual game-winning tally. Nathan Sucese tipped his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack by Hunter Shepard at 16:58, extending the lead to 2-0.

Leschyshyn made it 3-0 with his second power play goal of the game at 15:05 of the third period, deflecting a Matthew Robertson shot by Shepard.

Robertson recorded three assists in the victory. Dylan Garand made 31 saves in the win for the Wolf Pack, collecting a shutout.

The Wolf Pack were 1-2-0-1 against the Bears during the 2023-24 regular season, and 0-3 against them in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack picked up a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night in Wisconsin.

Jesse Ylonen broke the ice 19:03 into the game, striking while the sides played four-on-four. Dylan Roobroeck struck just 17 seconds into the middle frame, jamming home a loose puck for his 12 th goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Roobroeck then gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good at 12:55, tipping his second goal of the night by Magnus Chrona on the power play. It marked the first power play goal of Roobroeck's career, and his first professional multi-goal outing. Connor Mackey struck from the slot at 17:00, scoring his sixth goal of the season. That would stand as the eventual game-winning goal. Lucas Edmonds deflected his fifth goal of the season by Chrona 10:28 into the third period, making it 4-1.

Kyle Marino lit the lamp at 17:36 with a backhander from the slot while the Admirals attacked six-on-five, but that was as close as the home side was able to draw things.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Alex Belzile paces the club in points with 52 (16 g, 36 a).

Bears Outlook:

The Bears won their third straight game on Wednesday night, claiming a 4-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Matt Strome opened the scoring 10:54 into the second period, potting his sixth goal of the season. 4:01 later, at 14:55, Bogdan Trineyev blasted his 12 th goal of the season by Colten Ellis to make it 2-0.

Two goals in exactly one minute, both on the power play, would draw the Thunderbirds even midway through the final frame. MacKenzie MacEachern got it to 2-1 at 11:31 with a five-on-four goal, then at 12:31 Dalibor Dvorský tied the game with a five-on-three strike.

Ethan Bear restored the lead at 15:43, scoring his tenth goal of the season. The goal turned out to be Bear's fourth game-winning tally of the season. Pierrick Dubé hit the empty net at 19:25, ensuring two points for the visitors.

Ivan Miroshnichenko leads active Bears in goals with 18, while Bear leads the club in points with 41 (10 g, 31 a).

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Admirals make their lone visit of the season! Fans are asked to bring new or gently used books for our annual Book Drive benefiting CREC. Books will be collected at the main entrance.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

