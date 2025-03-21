T-Birds' Offense Unable to Solve Murray & Admirals
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds' Mackenzie MacEachern and Milwaukee Admirals' Ryder Rolston in action
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-25-2-4) again ran into a defensive roadblock in the form of the Milwaukee Admirals (32-20-4-6), who emerged with a 4-1 win on Friday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.
Grigori Denisenko got the visitors on the board on the game's first shot at 4:01 of the first when he circled Colten Ellis's net and banked a backhand shot off a stick and into the upper portion of the net to make it 1-0.
That proved to be the only notable offensive moment of a first period that saw just 13 combined shots and 12 saves from Ellis and Matt Murray in the other crease. The former UMass goaltender denied all six Springfield chances, including a close-in offering from Samuel Johannesson in the closing minutes.
The T-Birds continued to find it tough sledding at even strength, but past the midpoint of the game, their power play continued its hot streak, as Nikita Alexandrov connected on a deflection from a Matthew Peca point shot at 12:22, tying the score, 1-1, on Alexandrov's 18th of the season.
Springfield had to deal with a tough change in momentum immediately after, as Peca was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct. The T-Birds killed the ensuing Milwaukee power play, but the Admirals parlayed that offensive momentum into a go-ahead tally when Ondrej Pavel banked a backhander off Ellis's leg and into the cage to make it a 2-1 score at 15:12.
Ellis did everything in his power to keep his team within earshot of tying the score, as he flashed the right pad on a fantastic post-to-post save on Chase De Leo early in the third frame. However, the Admirals continued to push the issue and cashed in as Mark Friedman joined a rush inside the Springfield zone and beat Ellis over the blocker at 4:05 to push the lead to 3-1.
From there, Milwaukee's suffocating defense swallowed up most Springfield opportunities the rest of the way, as Murray finished the night with 23 saves, including a 9-for-9 showing in the third. Ellis went 34-for-37 on the night, but it would not be enough. Joakim Kemell broke a personal five-game goal drought with an empty-net tally at 18:55 to end matters.
The T-Birds head back to the road for the first time in five games on Saturday as they visit the Bridgeport Islanders for an earlier 5:00 puck drop at Total Mortgage Arena.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds' Mackenzie MacEachern and Milwaukee Admirals' Ryder Rolston in action
