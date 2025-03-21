T-Birds' Offense Unable to Solve Murray & Admirals

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Mackenzie MacEachern and Milwaukee Admirals' Ryder Rolston in action

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Mackenzie MacEachern and Milwaukee Admirals' Ryder Rolston in action(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-25-2-4) again ran into a defensive roadblock in the form of the Milwaukee Admirals (32-20-4-6), who emerged with a 4-1 win on Friday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

Grigori Denisenko got the visitors on the board on the game's first shot at 4:01 of the first when he circled Colten Ellis's net and banked a backhand shot off a stick and into the upper portion of the net to make it 1-0.

That proved to be the only notable offensive moment of a first period that saw just 13 combined shots and 12 saves from Ellis and Matt Murray in the other crease. The former UMass goaltender denied all six Springfield chances, including a close-in offering from Samuel Johannesson in the closing minutes.

The T-Birds continued to find it tough sledding at even strength, but past the midpoint of the game, their power play continued its hot streak, as Nikita Alexandrov connected on a deflection from a Matthew Peca point shot at 12:22, tying the score, 1-1, on Alexandrov's 18th of the season.

Springfield had to deal with a tough change in momentum immediately after, as Peca was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct. The T-Birds killed the ensuing Milwaukee power play, but the Admirals parlayed that offensive momentum into a go-ahead tally when Ondrej Pavel banked a backhander off Ellis's leg and into the cage to make it a 2-1 score at 15:12.

Ellis did everything in his power to keep his team within earshot of tying the score, as he flashed the right pad on a fantastic post-to-post save on Chase De Leo early in the third frame. However, the Admirals continued to push the issue and cashed in as Mark Friedman joined a rush inside the Springfield zone and beat Ellis over the blocker at 4:05 to push the lead to 3-1.

From there, Milwaukee's suffocating defense swallowed up most Springfield opportunities the rest of the way, as Murray finished the night with 23 saves, including a 9-for-9 showing in the third. Ellis went 34-for-37 on the night, but it would not be enough. Joakim Kemell broke a personal five-game goal drought with an empty-net tally at 18:55 to end matters.

The T-Birds head back to the road for the first time in five games on Saturday as they visit the Bridgeport Islanders for an earlier 5:00 puck drop at Total Mortgage Arena.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.