New York Islanders Sign Gleb Veremyev

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed Gleb Veremyev to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Veremyev, 21, scored 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 37 games during his junior season at Colorado College. The 6'4, 214-pound forward skated in 88 games over three seasons for the Tigers, totaling 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists).

Prior to his collegiate career, Veremyev played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. He totaled 21 goals, 20 assists and 255 penalty minutes in 100 games. A native of Sayreville, NJ, Veremyev played parts of two seasons with the New Jersey Rockets.

Next Time Out: The Bridgeport Islanders open a three-game homestead tomorrow against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 5 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 4:45 p.m.

