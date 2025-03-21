Wolf Pack Storm Back to Down Bears 4-3

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored three unanswered goals on Friday night, storming back to down the Hershey Bears by a 4-3 score at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. The win was the second in a row for the Wolf Pack.

Dylan Roobroeck scored his second career game-winning goal 14:34 into the third period, finishing a feed from Blade Jenkins. Defenseman Jon McDonald left the puck behind in his own zone, allowing Jenkins to gain possession. Jenkins fed Roobroeck on the left-wing side, who made no mistake as he potted his second goal of the night.

The goal, Roobroeck's 15 th of the season, gives him back-to-back games with multiple goals.

The Bears opened the scoring 4:39 into the hockey game as Hendrix Lapierre snapped home his fifth goal of the season from the left-wing circle. The goal was Lapierre's first in seven games.

Alex Belzile took the game's only penalty at 7:13, as he was whistled for hooking. The Wolf Pack's penalty kill continued a hot stretch, killing their 18 th penalty in their last 20 times shorthanded. The penalty kill also provided some offense as Noah Laba scored his first career professional goal at 8:17. Laba sped into the offensive zone on a breakaway and beat Clay Stevenson with a forehand shot.

Laba's shorthanded goal was Hartford's eighth this season. Anton Blidh picked up the only assist, giving him helpers in back-to-back games.

Brad Hunt restored the lead at 12:59, however. Hunt walked into the left-wing circle and snapped a shot by Dylan Garand for his first goal in 12 games. Hunt finished the opening period with two points (1 g, 1 a).

Riley Sutter extended the lead to 3-1 3:33 into the second period, tipping home his fourth goal of the season. Brennan Saulnier sent a pass from the left-wing wall to Sutter at the back door. There, the veteran forward tipped home his first goal in 15 games.

Two goals in 7:28 would draw the Wolf Pack even heading into the final frame. Bryce McConnell-Barker made it 3-2 at the 10:00 mark, ripping a shot from distance that snuck by the blocker of Stevenson.

Roobroeck tied the game at 17:28, taking a tap-pass from Jenkins inside the right-wing circle and ripping a shot top-shelf by Stevenson. The goal was Roobroeck's second point (1 g, 1 a) of the period and the 14 th goal of his rookie season.

Roobroeck's second goal of the game late in the third period gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good. Jenkins had the lone assist on the goal, giving him two on the night and eight on the season.

Garand made nine saves in the final frame, collecting his 18 th win of the campaign.

