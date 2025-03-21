Smith Shines as Checkers Edge Amerks 2-1
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
C.J. Smith turned in a big showing against the Amerks Friday night, factoring into both goals as the Checkers earned a 2-1 win in Rochester.
SCORE SHEET
Smith got the Checkers on the board first when Matt Kiersted fed him a shot that would beat the Amerks netminder and slate Charlotte's lead. That advantage would hold through the middle frame as well, as the second period would be quiet, with only penalty minutes finding their way onto the box score.
In the matchup's final minute, John Leonard scored on the empty net, with an assist from Smith, for what would end up being the game-winning goal. The Amerks snuck a shot in as the final horn blew, but it wouldn't be enough to take down the fired up Checkers.
NOTES
The Checkers finished their season series against Rochester with a 3-1-0-0 record ... Smith extended his point streak to six games ... This was Smith's first multi-point game of the season ... The Checkers were outshot for the fourth time in the last six games ... Leonard ranks third in the league with 29 goals ... Kahkonen's 24 saves were his most as a Checker ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Colton Huard, Brett Chorske and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte
