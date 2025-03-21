P-Bruins Tally Season-High Ten Goals in Victory Over Penguins

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Providence Bruins tallied a season-high ten goals in a 10-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at Mohegan Arena. Forward Jeffrey Viel tallied two goals and two assists, while Jake Gaudet notched two goals and an assist. Matthew Poitras posted a goal and two assists and Oliver Wahlstrom recorded three assists. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 42 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Viel fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot that Gaudet knocked out of the air and into the back of the net from above the crease, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:36 remaining in the first period. Max Wanner received a secondary assist. Joey Abate flipped a rebound into the back of the net from above the blue paint, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 5:43 to play in the first frame. Riley Tufte and Frederic Brunet were credited with assists. Viel chipped a pass ahead for Gaudet sending him on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped a shot under the bar to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 39 seconds left in the first period. Mason Millman received a secondary assist. Just 59 seconds into the second period, Gaudet zipped a pass over to Viel cutting to the net, where he tipped a shot that sat in the crease, before the goaltender swatted it into his own net to extend the Providence lead to 4-0. Riley Duran was credited with a secondary assist. Sam Poulin collected a turnover in the slot, where he fired a shot inside the right post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 14:36 remaining in the second period. Poitras slung the puck over to Georgii Merkulov at the top of the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 5-1 with 10:44 to play in the second frame. Wahlstrom received a secondary assist. Off an offensive zone faceoff, Ty Gallagher fired a wrist shot from the right point that beat the goaltender on the glove side for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 6-1 lead with 5:02 left in the second period. Wahlstrom was credited with an assist. Fraser Minten fired a pass towards Brunet cutting to the crease, where he deflected the puck through the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 7-1 with 1:02 remaining in the second period. Wahlstrom received a secondary assist. Brett Harrison flung a shot from the left circle towards the crease that Viel redirected into the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 8-1 lead with 16:58 to play in the second frame. Duran was credited with a secondary assist. Poitras chipped the puck off the boards to send himself on a breakaway, where he buried a shot under the goaltender's pads to make it 9-1 Providence with 12:43 left in the third period. Boris Katchouk's wrist shot from the left circle beat the goaltender on the far side, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 9-2 with 9:22 remaining in the third period. Harrison converted on a one-timer from the right post to extend the Providence lead to 10-2 with 1:06 to play in the third frame. Poitras and Merkulov were credited with assists.

Stats

Providence posted its first ten-goal game since November 25, 1998; a 14-2 win at Syracuse. Gallagher netted his first professional goal in his first professional game. Gaudet posted his second multi-point game in just three contests with Providence. He has two goals and three assists in that span. Bussi stopped 42 of 44 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots. The power play went 3-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 34-18-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, March 22 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

