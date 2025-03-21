IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Grand Rapids

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI.- The Rockford IceHogs look to snap their three-game skid as they battle the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 6 p.m. CST inside Van Andel Arena. The IceHogs have dropped their last four meetings with the Griffins and are 1-2 at Van Andel Arena this season.

Last Time Out:

The IceHogs earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose Wednesday night at the BMO Center. Rockford opened the scoring when Jaylen Luypen buried a rebound past Moose net minder Domenic DiVincentiis just before the halfway point of the first period. Mason Shaw would quickly tie the game for Manitoba with his 14th goal of the season 1:04 after Luypen's goal. The two teams would remain tied until the early third period when Fabian Wagner beat Drew Commesso to give the Moose a 2-1 lead. With just over three minutes remaining in regulation, Head Coach Mark Eaton pulled Commesso for the extra attacker in an attempt to tie the game. The move would pay off as Gerry Mayhew found the equalizer at 17:33 of the third period. Rockford would get a chance to win the game in overtime with a 4-on-3 advantage but could not beat DiVincentiis on the power-play. C.J. Seuss would score the game winning goal for Manitoba with only :31 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 25-27-5-1, 56 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 32-22-4-2, 70 points (3rd Central Division)

OT Woes Continue:

Rockford dropped another overtime battle Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose. The IceHogs have had trouble in the extra frame, going 1-6 in overtime this season; their lone win game against the Tucson Roadrunners on Mar. 1. Rockford leads only the Belleville Senators who have yet to find an overtime win in seven chances. The Grand Rapids Griffins have a 2-4 record in 15 games that have required extra time.

AA Lighting Up The Scoresheet:

Andreas Athanasiou made his return to the IceHogs lineup against Manitoba after missing Sunday's contest in Milwaukee. Athanasiou tallied an assist in Rockford's overtime loss to the Moose to extend his point streak to six games. The London, ON native has been one of the IceHogs' top producers over the last month, compiling 12 points in his last ten games. AA made his IceHogs debut against his former team the Grand Rapids Griffins back on Nov. 13 where he scored two goals in a 5-2 loss. Athanasiou has 22 points (10G, 12A) in 21 games with Rockford this season.

Going Streaking:

Since returning from the All-Star break in February, the IceHogs have found themselves with four different streaks. Rockford has lost three games, then won four, lost three, won four, and now have lost three games yet again. The IceHogs hope that they can begin a new win streak tonight inside Van Andel Arena to begin a two-game set with the griffins.

Scouting The Griffins:

The Griffins currently sit in 3rd place in the Central Division while riding a three-game win streak. Grand Rapids took victories over the Hartford Wolf Pack and Milwaukee Admirals before their 3-1 win over Rockford last Saturday. Tonight begins a five-game home stand for Grand Rapids as they have a 15-10-2-2 record at Van Andel Arena this year. The Griffins have taken the last four meetings over the IceHogs, holding the Hogs to two or fewer goals in each of the last four meetings. Joe Snively (20G, 19A) leads the way for Grand Rapids with 39 points this season. Sebastian Cossa has had the lions share of starts for Grand Rapids with 34 appearances and a 19-10-5 record. The 2021 1st round selection by Detroit is 3-2 vs Rockford this season and has a .915 save percentage against the Hogs in those five games.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

