Penguins Outdone by P-Bruins on Friday Night

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell at the hands of the Providence Bruins, 10-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (33-18-7-1) fell to fourth place in the Atlantic Division as a result of Friday's finals.

Providence opened the scoring when Jake Gaudet redirected a puck past Filip Larsson eight and a half minutes into the contest. Joey Abate put the Bruins up by two at 14:17 of the first, jamming a rebound past the Penguins netminder.

In the final minute of the first, Providence extended their lead to 3-0 with Gaudet's second of the evening.

Providence picked up right where they left off at the start of the second frame, getting a goal from Jeffrey Viel 59 seconds into the period.

Sam Poulin got the Penguins on the board at 5:24 of the second stanza, but his tally was answered by a man-advantage marker by Providence's Georgii Merkulov.

Defensemen Ty Gallagher and Frédéric Brunet tacked on two more goals for the Bruins before the second intermission.

Sergei Murashov replaced Larsson in net at the beginning of the third, but a five-on-three power play led to the Bruins going up 8-1 three minutes into the period. The goal was Viel's second of the game.

Matthew Poitras made it 9-1 four minutes later.

Boris Katchouk notched the Penguins' second goal of the evening midway through the third period. Poulin also gathered his second point of the night with the primary assist on Katchouk's tally.

Brett Harrison tucked in Providence's 10th goal of the contest with 66 seconds left in regulation.

Brandon Bussi delivered 42 saved for Providence. Larsson stopped 18 of 25 shots before being relieved by Murashov, who turned aside 12 of 15 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 21, for a STAR WARS Night face-off against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 6:05 p.m.

