Monsters Down Rocket 3-2 in Overtime

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







LAVAL, QC. - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters are now 29-20-5-5 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After two scoreless periods, Laval would strike first with David Reinbacher scoring at 3:26 of the final frame. Cleveland would get it back at the 6:31 mark with Luca Del Bel Belluz adding a marker with Rocco Grimaldi and Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbing assists to tie the game, 1-1. Roman Ahcan added another tally for the Monsters at 7:59 off feeds from Justin Pearson and Hunter McKown to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead. Rocket forward Florian Xhekaj locked the game at two goals at 11:05 of the third period to force overtime. 2:59 into the extra stanza, Fix-Wolansky netted the game winner off a pass from Grimaldi to notch the 3-2 overtime victory for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 30 saves for the win while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 25 shots in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Laval Rocket at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, at Place BellTop of Form Bottom of Form. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 2 1 - 3 LAV 0 0 2 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 28 1/6 5/6 30 min / 14 inf LAV 32 1/6 5/6 30 min / 15 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko W 30 2 10-8-4 LAV Primeau OTL 25 3 16-2-1 Cleveland Record: 29-20-5-5, 5th North Division Laval Record: 40-16-3-1, 1st North Division

