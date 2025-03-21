IceHogs Steamroll Griffins, Skate to 4-1 Win
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Grand Rapids, MI. - The Rockford IceHogs cruised past the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday night, 4-1 inside Van Andel Arena.
The IceHogs struck first on the road at the 13:54 mark of the 1st period. Kevin Korchinski sizzled a pass ahead for Gerry Mayhew, who split the Griffins defensemen and deked to his backhand for the goal.
In the 2nd, the Hogs extended the lead to 2-0 on a great back-and-forth between Samuel Savoie and Jackson Cates. Savoie made a move at the attacking line, then chipped the puck to Cates to finish in-tight off the near post.
Rockford earned the first power play of the game and converted. Andreas Athanasiou extended his point streak to seven games, finishing with a one-timer at 12:49 in the 2nd.
The Hogs ballooned the advantage to 4-0 on a Zach Sanford goal in the final minute of the frame. The forward weaved his way to far circle and then snapped a shot above the Griffins' Sebastian Cossa.
In the 3rd period, the Griffins finally broke through when Hunter Johannes drove the net and deflected the puck into the net. Drew Commesso picked up the win for the Hogs and made 24 saves.
Next up, the Hogs continue the two-game road swing against the Griffins this weekend. The puck drops in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Mar. 22 at 7:00pm CT.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Tuesday, Mar. 25 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Wolves with a "Twofer Tuesday"! Click here for tickets.
