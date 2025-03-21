Belleville Sens and Boston Pizza Belleville Celebrate Continued Success of BP Buddies Program

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Boston Pizza Belleville were proud to celebrate another successful season of the BP Buddies program this week.

Boston Pizza Belleville sponsors the in-game initiative, which supports a collection of youth-focused community groups in the Bay of Quinte Region, including the Children's Foundation, United Way Hastings Prince Edward, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hastings & Prince Edward, and the YMCA Central East Ontario. BP Buddies allows 10 Belleville Sens fans involved in those organizations to enjoy a game night experience at CAA Arena, including Sens merchandise, food and beverage vouchers, a special in-game welcome, and a meet-and-greet with a Belleville Sens player after the game.

Representatives from all of those organizations gathered with Belleville Sens players, Belly, and staff at Boston Pizza Belleville to mark the end of this season's program, which, so far, has helped close to 200 young fans who may not have had the opportunity, to check the exciting Belleville Sens action at CAA Arena. The program has reached close to 400 fans over the first two years it has been running.

"We really want to thank the groups who took part in BP Buddies this season and to Boston Pizza for helping us to kickstart this program; it wouldn't be possible without you," Belleville Sens, Sr. Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships, told the crowd. "The support for these organizations has been so great and the experiences for these kids and families at these games is unforgettable. We also want to thank the players for being involved. Meeting our high-level athletes is something that these kids will never forget."

"We're so lucky to have such excellent hockey in our city, and it's a natural partnership between Boston Pizza and the Sens to create BP Buddies, where we have kids who might be considered to be disadvantaged, get a chance to share in that exciting game experience," said Boston Pizza Belleville Owner Mitch Panciuk. "I also want to thank the players because the star power of this program is these kids getting a chance to meet the players and talk to them. It makes such a lasting impact on them."

And that sentiment was echoed by representatives from all of those organizations.

"The Children's Foundation would like to thank the Belleville Sens and Boston Pizza for this fabulous program. The families just love participating in it and hockey in Canada unites us all," said The Children's Foundation's Program Outreach Coordinator, Donna Wood. "The kids have such a great time, it's a great night out, and they really appreciate it."

"On behalf of United Way, we'd like to thank Boston Pizza Belleville and the Belleville Senators for this incredible opportunity," said United Way HPE's Fundraising and Community Relations Coordinator, Cristina Cadavid. "The program allows these kids to have an experience that wouldn't otherwise be possible, and the love for the sport really fosters when they get to experience what the rink feels like."

"I'd like ot thank the Belleville Senators and Boston Pizza for everything they do for this program," said YMCA John Williams (Quinte West) Branch Manager Bill Taunton. "20% of our membership is financially assisted, so as part of this program, we were able to put kids in the rink during March Break for one of your practices. It was an awesome day, and the kids had a lot of fun, so thank you, and we look forward to being part of this program going forward."

The Senators and Boston Pizza Belleville are committed to continuing to provide these experiences to youth in need in the Quinte Region next season and beyond. More information on the 2025-26 BP Buddies Program will be released in the coming months.

