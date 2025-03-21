Providence Bruins Sign Chris Ortiz to AHL Contract

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 21, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Chris Ortiz to a two-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Ortiz, 24, has skated in ten games with Providence this season on a Professional Tryout, recording two assists. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman has appeared in 34 career AHL games, tallying one goal and six assists. Ortiz notched five goals and 34 assists in 45 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers this season.

The Boisbriand, Quebec, native played four seasons in the QMJHL between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada before turning professional in the 2021-22 season.

