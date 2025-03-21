Gulls Blank Sliver Knights

The San Diego Gulls jump back into the W column with a 4-0 road victory tonight over the Henderson Silver Knights. The Gulls remain in the hunt for the playoffs as they are seven points out from a postseason spot with tonight's win.

Nico Myatovic registered his first career two-goal night scoring the first and third goals for the Gulls tonight.

Tristan Luneau tallied his team-leading 12th multi-point game of the season with two assists tonight. Luneau's 44 points lead all Gulls skaters and is tied for third most among league defensemen. His 38 assists are tied for third most in the AHL while it leads all league rookies.

Carsen Twarynski scored his first goal as a Gull (third of the season) with a power play strike in the second period and added an assist for his first multi-point game of the campaign.

Judd Caulfield scored his eighth goal of the season with an empty-net tally.

Yegor Sidorov collected his 16th assist to bring his rookie season total to 15-16=31 points.

Roland McKeown added to his career-best single-season point total with his 21st assist of the year.

Coulson Pitre tallied his 11th assist of the year.

Josh Lopina assisted on Caulfield's empty-net goal, his ninth assist of the season.

Ville Husso stopped all 28 shots he faced tonight to secure his fourth shutout of the season and his second in a Gulls sweater. Husso has won his last three starts with the Gulls and improves to 4-1 since joining San Diego. He is 12-5-0 on the campaign with tonight's victory

The Gulls are right back to work tomorrow with a 1 p.m. matinee rematch with the Silver Knights.

On tonight's win over Henderson

We didn't feel real good about our game in San Jose. You can look at it from a lot of different perspectives. It's 10:30 in the morning. It's a little bit unique that way. But we weren't proud of our game, and we knew we needed to respond, and the guys were excellent for large parts of the game. Scoring wise, it's a huge play by Nico [Myatovic] to get our scoring started. Drive wide, big time goal for us on the power play. Congrats to Carsen [Twarynski] on his first [goal as a Gull], and then Nico following up with his big time two-goal game right after that. We were much more engaged in the game. We're more competitive, and we end up on the right side of the score.

On Ville Husso's shutout

Ville was excellent. He was a big-time difference in the game, obviously. To be able to pitch a shutout coming back, that's so huge for us. But he just created this calming presence for us. It's very similar to what Oscar [Dansk] does, but whatever the chances are coming towards our net, it just allows everybody to recover and to take a breath, and to be able to rely on those guys. We don't want to do it too much, but we're grateful to have them.

On the penalty kill going 7/7

They've been working on it for a while, and we've had a couple tough nights, but for the most part, in the last months, it's been really solid. And it's a huge commitment to guys, and obviously the goaltending is a part of that, but be able to get that four-man unit working in unison and limiting chances like we did, that's a big credit to those guys.

On the debuts of Stian Solberg and Ian Moore

Calm puck movement. I think that they both advanced the game for us on a regular basis. It's not easy. You jump in a new team, new coach, new league. It's all this stuff, so you're trying to get used to it but they both were able to show a lot of what they can do right away. There's no question they help us.

On tomorrow's matchup with Henderson

It's going to take a very concentrated effort. I'm sure that everything doesn't feel perfect in your body on a quick back-to-back like that. You can't really think about that, you just got to keep pushing forward.

Left winger Nico Myatovic

On the team finding a groove on offense

It was a big, big weight off the shoulders, like you said. We were looking for ways to create offense the past a few games. So it was good that the flood gates finally opened.

On getting back to winning ways

We're trying to just build off of that streak that we got in February. We hit a little bit of a rough patch here, but the message was just to keep fighting and stick together. And I think that's what we did tonight.

On jumping on the top line with Ryan Carpenter and Justin Bailey

Those two guys are just unbelievable. It's been really good, fortunately, to play with two great hockey players. And I'm just trying to contribute the best way that I can.

On tomorrow's matchup with Henderson

I think obviously the recovery is going to be big here, one o'clock game, and then just keep that same attitude that we had going into this game and hopefully things will go our way again.

Left winger Carsen Twarynski

On his power play goal

It was one of those ones that just bounced right to me, which was nice. I could have held it for a couple more seconds, but I put it right in the middle, we were moving around well. That goal in particular was just a nice bounce, in the right spot.

On jumping in with the team at an interesting time

I think I had one or two morning games this year already, so it wasn't odd to me, but it's an honor to be here. These guys have welcomed me like I'm one of their own, and like I've been here all year. It's been a pleasure, the guys are great, and I know they made a bit of a run before I got here, and we're looking to do that again. We're not out of the picture, it's a tight race, so we're here to try and make our spot.

On what he's seen coming into this tight-knit team

The locker room as been great, everyone's a solid guy, there's no bad apples in here. It didn't take long and it wasn't hard for me to start conversating with guys. Everyone was in a hurry to come and chat with me, get to know me and all those things. For any team that's second-to-last, you never know what you're going to get. These guys, to me, have been acting like they're in the top three in terms of how they are in the locker room, and our mindset every game. Like I said, we're looking forward to this last stretch here, there's still opportunity.

On replicating results tomorrow

We just have to get better and better every game. If we want to win out or give ourselves any chance at making playoffs, we have to continue to improve no matter how good we play. The mindset is just going to be, we played good but we have to improve every game and get better.

