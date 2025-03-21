Bears Fall 4-3 to Wolf Pack
March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
Hartford, CT - The Hershey Bears (38-16-5-1) were dealt the first regulation loss of their season-high 10-game road trip in a 4-3 defeat to the Hartford Wolf Pack (26-29-5-2) on Friday night at XL Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.
Hershey held 1-0 and 3-1 leads, but Hartford's Dylan Roobroeck scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the hosts.
Hershey's record against Hartford this season dropped to 0-2-0-0, with two remaining games at GIANT Center. The Bears are now 5-1-0-1 during their franchise-record 10-game road trip, and the defeat marked Hershey's first in regulation after going 6-0-0-1 over its previous seven road games.
NOTABLES:
Hendrix Lapierre gave Hershey a 1-0 lead with his fifth of the season at 4:39 of the first period.
Brad Hunt scored his fourth of the season at 12:59 to put the Bears up 2-1 and assisted on Lapierre's goal in his return to the lineup.
Riley Sutter scored his fourth of the season at 3:33 of the second period to give Hershey a 3-1 edge. The goal marked his first since Dec. 21.
Matt Strome picked up an assist on Sutter's goal to extend his point streak to five games (2g, 3a).
SHOTS: HER 24, HFD 30
GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 26-for-30; HFD - Dylan Garand, 21-for-24
POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-1; HFD - 0-for-0
THEY SAID IT:
Bears head coach Todd Nelson's thoughts on the loss:
"It was a game that we had too many passengers tonight. Some very key guys did not show up and we can't have that. We faced a team that was clawing for a playoff spot right now. We knew that they were going to play hard. We got off to a pretty good first period. Our second period was not very good at all - we gave up too many chances, but it was a game that was there for us to win if we just had everybody on board."
NEXT GAME:
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, March 22, at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.
