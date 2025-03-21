Bears Fall 4-3 to Wolf Pack

March 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hershey Bears (38-16-5-1) were dealt the first regulation loss of their season-high 10-game road trip in a 4-3 defeat to the Hartford Wolf Pack (26-29-5-2) on Friday night at XL Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Hershey held 1-0 and 3-1 leads, but Hartford's Dylan Roobroeck scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the hosts.

Hershey's record against Hartford this season dropped to 0-2-0-0, with two remaining games at GIANT Center. The Bears are now 5-1-0-1 during their franchise-record 10-game road trip, and the defeat marked Hershey's first in regulation after going 6-0-0-1 over its previous seven road games.

NOTABLES:

Hendrix Lapierre gave Hershey a 1-0 lead with his fifth of the season at 4:39 of the first period.

Brad Hunt scored his fourth of the season at 12:59 to put the Bears up 2-1 and assisted on Lapierre's goal in his return to the lineup.

Riley Sutter scored his fourth of the season at 3:33 of the second period to give Hershey a 3-1 edge. The goal marked his first since Dec. 21.

Matt Strome picked up an assist on Sutter's goal to extend his point streak to five games (2g, 3a).

SHOTS: HER 24, HFD 30

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 26-for-30; HFD - Dylan Garand, 21-for-24

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-1; HFD - 0-for-0

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson's thoughts on the loss:

"It was a game that we had too many passengers tonight. Some very key guys did not show up and we can't have that. We faced a team that was clawing for a playoff spot right now. We knew that they were going to play hard. We got off to a pretty good first period. Our second period was not very good at all - we gave up too many chances, but it was a game that was there for us to win if we just had everybody on board."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, March 22, at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.