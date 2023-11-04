Texas Shuts Out Iowa 4-0

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars shut out the Iowa Wild by a 4-0 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday evening as Matt Murray stopped all 30 Iowa shots.

Texas outshot Iowa 11-6 in a scoreless first period.

Curtis McKenzie broke the deadlock at 1:33 of the second period when his shot from the right circle deflected off a Wild defender and floated over the shoulder of Zane McIntyre (30 saves).

Mavrik Bourque put Texas up 2-0 just 2:53 later when he finished a pass from McKenzie along the ice on a 3-on-1.

McIntyre became Iowa's franchise leader in saves with his 21st save of the game late in the second period.

The Stars maintained the two-goal lead and a 24-15 shot advantage through 40 minutes.

Matej Blumel provided Texas with an insurance goal with 7:32 to play. After Antonio Stranges found Blumel in the right circle with a cross-ice pass, Blumel squeezed a shot between McIntyre and the near post.

Logan Stankoven capped the scoring at 17:27 of the third with a backdoor tap in off a pass from Blumel.

The Stars outshot the Wild 34-30. Iowa went 0-for-4 on the man advantage and held Texas scoreless on two power play opportunities.

Iowa and Texas square off again on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

