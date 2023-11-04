Bears Take Down Islanders, 3-1

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-5-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, hung around for most of the game on Saturday night but allowed two goals in a span of 25 seconds in the third period and suffered a 3-1 loss to the Hershey Bears (8-3-0-0) at Giant Center.

Samuel Asselin scored for the second time in three games, while Jakub Skarek (2-3-1) made 20 saves.

The Islanders struck first near the 13-minute mark when Asselin brushed home a loose puck in the Hershey crease for his second goal with the club. Paul LaDue stepped into a hard wrist shot above the right circle, which rang off the post and fell freely behind Bears goaltender Clay Stevenson (3-2-0). Asselin swooped in to tap home the rebound. LaDue and Jeff Kubiak, who had the secondary assist, earned their first points of the season.

It was just the Islanders' second loss this season when taking a 1-0 advantage.

Bridgeport held its narrow margin for the next several minutes but allowed the equalizer at 17:02, about a half-second after a tripping penalty against Eetu Liukas ended. Logan Day welcomed Joe Snively's pass near the deep slot and guided home a long slap shot to make it 1-1.

The Bears outshot the Islanders 11-9 in a relatively equal second period. Skarek and Stevenson combined to make 20 saves and steer the 1-1 deadlock past the 12-minute mark of the third.

Hershey pulled away with two goals in a span of 25 seconds to pick up its Conference-leading 16th point. Chase Priskie connected on the power play for the eventual game winner, slapping home his second goal of the season at 12:02, before Alex Limogues got in behind the defense and placed a shot between Skarek's pads.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon to face the Springfield Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. It's the first of eight home games this month. It's also the first time this season that the Islanders will wear their popular Fisherman third-jersey design. The contest can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Kids Day: Every Sunday is Kids Day, presented by Saturnina Events. All kids 12 and younger are eligible to receive a $10 ticket tomorrow afternoon, either online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

