Morning Skate Report: November 4, 2023

ABBOTSFORD, CAN. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday evening in search of their third straight victory. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

With a 7-2-0 record, Henderson not only stands first in the Pacific Division, but also first in the AHL's Western Conference.

MILESTONE MARKER

Forward Adam Cracknell played in his 700th career AHL game in the Silver Knights' 5-2 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday. He also recorded a primary assist on Mason Primeau's goal to tie the game at one en route to that victory.

But for Cracknell, this accomplishment is seen firmly through a group lens rather than individual contribution.

"I mean - a lot of credit to a lot of people, everyone that's been a part of it," he said after morning skate. "I'm very fortunate to still be playing at this level, especially with a group like this. It's been exciting, and hopefully more milestones to come."

"The guys were pretty excited for me and to be a part of it. Just wanted to give a good performance, I had my parents in the stands, so maybe a little extra meaning that way. But it was just exciting to get the win, hopefully we can keep it going."

Head Coach Ryan Craig similarly expressed that it was a whole-team victory over the Canucks in his hometown of Abbotsford on Friday. The Silver Knights were able to rely on their goaltending throughout the game, with Jiri Patera making 31 saves on the evening, as well as on depth goals from Primeau and Daniel D'Amato.

"Jiri really gave us a chance, especially in the second period," Craig said after Friday's game. "I thought he really battled, we were able to get out of the period up 2-1 with a late power-play goal. And I really liked our third."

"I thought we got more committed to checking, more committed to defending. We were stronger on the puck, made better puck decisions, and it led to some success."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Christian Wolanin opened the scoring last night, assisted by Arshdeep Bains. He's scored 13 points in 10 games for Abbotsford this year after producing 55 (6G, 49A) in 49 AHL games last season. He also tallied 3 points (0G, 3A) in 15 NHL games with Vancouver that same season.

Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo started between the pipes for Abbotsford on Friday. He's averaging 3.64 goals against and a 0.894 save percentage in five games for the Canucks this season. This is his first season in the AHL, after spending the 2022-23 season with Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. He finished that season with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Forward Gage Quinney is day-to-day

Forward Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day

Forward Jakub Demek is day-to-day

