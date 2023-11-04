Phantoms Recall Nolan Maier

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

With Reading this season, Maier has gone 0-3-1, 4.20, .868. Last year in nine games with the Phantoms, the Yorkton, SK native was 5-2-2, 2.85, .886. With Reading last year, Maier was 12-8-3, 2.89, .892 playing in 24 total games in the ECHL in his rookie season.

The 22-year-old netminder who is 6'0" is the all-time wins leader in Western Hockey League history with 122 victories for the Saskatoon Blades.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action tonight at the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05.

The next home game for the Phantoms is Saturday, November 11 against the Hershey Bears.

UPCOMING

Saturday, November 4 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

