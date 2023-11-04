Hogs Head North for First of Weekend Set in Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Rockford IceHogs make the trek north to Winnipeg, Manitoba to face the Manitoba Moose for the first time this season today at Canada Life Centre at 2 p.m. CT. This afternoon's contest is the first of eight scheduled meetings between the two clubs. Rockford looks to extend a two-game winning streak, while Manitoba is riding a three-game winning stretch into today's affair.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 3-2-0-0, 6 points (T-3rd Central Division)

Manitoba: 4-2-0-0, 8 points (T-1st Central Division)

Shining Shutout

In the 3-0 win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 28, rookie netminder Drew Commesso saved 18 shots and earned his first professional shutout victory in his second career win to become the youngest IceHog ever to record a shutout. The Norwell, Massachusetts native has recorded a .928 save percentage through three games this season- a mark that ranks second amongst rookie netminders. Commesso's shutout was the first time the IceHogs blanked an opponent since Arvid Soderblom stopped 26 of 26 shots against the Henderson Silver Knights on Apr. 5, 2022. Rockford did not record a shutout throughout the entire 2022-23 season. Michael Leighton holds the all-time AHL shutout record for Rockford with 10.

Yesterday

GAME PREVIEW: 11/4/23 at Manitoba

Messing with the Moose

Rockford finished the eight-game series with Manitoba 4-4-0-0 last season. Despite the split record, the IceHogs did not beat the Moose in regulation, and all four wins came in overtime or a shootout. The Moose held a significant special teams advantage over the Hogs in 2022-23. Manitoba stifled Rockford's power play to just 9.1% (3-33) and converted on the man-advantage at a 32.0% clip (8/25) against the Hogs' penalty kill. Both Manitoba's power play and penalty kill finished top 10 in the AHL last season. Luke Philp led the IceHogs with nine points (7G, 2A) in eight games against Manitoba.

Rolling Rookies

Through five games, five different rookies have recorded their first career AHL points with Rockford this season. In the IceHogs' season opener against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 13, Ryder Rolston (2G, 1A) tallied his first career goal, Jalen Luypen notched his first career points with a pair of assists, and goalie Drew Commesso marked an assist along with his first career win. Logan Nijhoff posted his first AHL goal, and Ethan Del Mastro (1G, 1A) bagged his first career point with an apple on Rockford's first home win on Oct. 27 against Iowa.

League Leading

Despite going 0-for-2 on the man advantage on Oct. 28 against the Griffins, Rockford's power play leads the AHL at 41.2% so far this season. While Saturday's game was the first time the team did not score a power-play goal, the Hogs have gone 7-for-17 on the campaign. Joey Anderson and Brett Seney are tied for the team lead with two power-play goals each. The pair is tied with David Gust and others for third in the AHL with five power-play points each, and Gust is tied for second in the league with four power-play helpers.

Hot Streak

The Hogs' offense is heating up with four different players leading the charge. Joey Anderson (4G, 5A) currently holds the AHL's longest goal streak after lighting the lamp in the last four games, and the winger is tied for ninth in the league with nine points (4G, 5A). David Gust (3G, 5A) has marked an assist in all five games this season and is ranked second in Rockford with eight points. Similarly, Brett Seney (3G, 4A) trails Gust with seven points and is on a five-game point streak while Anders Bjork (1G, 4A) is producing at a point-per-game pace this season (1G, 4A).

Next Home Game

The IceHogs next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. for the School Day Game against the Texas Stars at the BMO Center.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

27-30-3-3

