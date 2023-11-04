Murray Shines, Stars Shut Out Wild In Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, rode a 30-save shutout from Matt Murray to defeat the Iowa Wild 4-0 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Saturday's win extended the Stars' road winning streak over the Wild to 10 straight games dating back to May 15, 2021.

After a scoreless opening period, which saw Texas outshoot Iowa, 11-6, Curtis McKenzie scored the game's first goal 1:33 into the second period by chipping a fluttering feed across the slot from Mavrik Bourque over Zane McIntyre's shoulder and in. Then at 4:26, Logan Stankoven and McKenzie teamed up to find Bourque for a goal on a three-on-one rush to make it 2-0. Leading 2-0 after two periods, the Stars found themselves outshooting the Wild, 24-15.

In the third period, Matej Blumel buried a one-timer from Antonio Stranges near the bottom of the right circle four seconds after a power play expired at 12:28 to extend the Stars' lead to 3-0. Stankoven later tapped in a pass out front from Bourque to put the game on ice by scoring his team-leading sixth goal of the season to make it 4-0 for Texas with 2:33 remaining.

Murray came away with a shutout after making 30 saves to improve to 2-1-1 on the campaign. It marked the St. Albert, Alberta, native's fifth career AHL shutout and third against Iowa. For the Wild, McIntyre came down with the loss to fall to 0-3-1 on the season after surrendering four goals on 34 shots.

The Stars take on the Wild again in the two-game series finale on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

