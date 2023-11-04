Limoges, Priskie Lift Bears to 3-1 Win Over Islanders
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Alex Limoges factored into a two-goal burst that broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to lift the Hershey Bears (8-3-0-0) past the Bridgeport Islanders (2-5-1-0) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win gave Hershey its fifth consecutive victory on home ice.
Samuel Asselin gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 13:07 of the first period when he drove the net and knocked the puck behind Clay Stevenson during a scramble.
Logan Day tied the score for Hershey with a one-timer from the right point that blistered past Jakub Skarek at 17:02, just one second after a Bears power play had expired. Joe Snively and Henrik Rybinski assisted on the tally.
After the second period went by without a change in the score, the Bears finally broke through the deadlock with a pair of goals in a 25-second span.
Hershey took its first lead of the night at 12:02 when Chase Priskie one-timed a power-play goal past Skarek for his second of the season. Mike Sgarbossa and Limoges assisted on the goal. For Priskie, the goal marked his fourth straight game with a point (2g, 2a); Sgarbossa extended his assist streak to five games (6a).
Limoges then put away the game with his second of the season at 12:27 after Joe Snively stole the puck on a Bridgeport breakout and fed Limoges, who went in one-on-one against Skarek and slipped the puck through the goalie's legs to make it 3-1.
Shots finished 27-23 in favor of the Islanders. Stevenson went 26-for-27 for Hershey to pick up his third win of the season; Skarek went 20-for-23 in the loss for Bridgeport. Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
