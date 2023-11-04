Limoges, Priskie Lift Bears to 3-1 Win Over Islanders

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Alex Limoges factored into a two-goal burst that broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to lift the Hershey Bears (8-3-0-0) past the Bridgeport Islanders (2-5-1-0) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win gave Hershey its fifth consecutive victory on home ice.

Samuel Asselin gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 13:07 of the first period when he drove the net and knocked the puck behind Clay Stevenson during a scramble.

Logan Day tied the score for Hershey with a one-timer from the right point that blistered past Jakub Skarek at 17:02, just one second after a Bears power play had expired. Joe Snively and Henrik Rybinski assisted on the tally.

After the second period went by without a change in the score, the Bears finally broke through the deadlock with a pair of goals in a 25-second span.

Hershey took its first lead of the night at 12:02 when Chase Priskie one-timed a power-play goal past Skarek for his second of the season. Mike Sgarbossa and Limoges assisted on the goal. For Priskie, the goal marked his fourth straight game with a point (2g, 2a); Sgarbossa extended his assist streak to five games (6a).

Limoges then put away the game with his second of the season at 12:27 after Joe Snively stole the puck on a Bridgeport breakout and fed Limoges, who went in one-on-one against Skarek and slipped the puck through the goalie's legs to make it 3-1.

Shots finished 27-23 in favor of the Islanders. Stevenson went 26-for-27 for Hershey to pick up his third win of the season; Skarek went 20-for-23 in the loss for Bridgeport. Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.