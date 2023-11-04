Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (3-4-1-0; 7 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (3-2-1-1; 8 pts.)

The Iowa Wild face off against the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. "I Fight For" cards will be distributed to all fans in attendance as a part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting American Cancer Society.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 26-33-8-3 (11-19-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Iowa beat Texas by a 5-2 score on the final day of the 2022-23 season to clinch a trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs... Sammy Walker tied the game at 1-1 with six seconds remaining in the first period... Nick Swaney scored twice in the second period to put the Wild up 3-1... Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves to set a new Iowa record for single-season wins by a rookie goaltender

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games

TEAM NOTES

SHOTS CONCEDED, POINTS GAINED: Iowa has allowed 30 or more shots in five games this season... The Wild are 3-1-1-0 when conceding 30 or more shots... Iowa is winless in the team's three other games... The Wild allowed 25 shots or fewer in those games

DOWN A MAN: Iowa's has faced four power plays or fewer in each of the last five games... The Wild have held opponents scoreless on the man advantage during each of the last two games and four of the last five

GOALS BY PERIOD: Thursday's game against Milwaukee marked the first time Iowa has scored in each period this season

NOVEMBER NOTES: November was one of Iowa's most successful months during the 2022-23 campaign... The Wild went 7-3-2-0 last November

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN

* Simon Johansson and Andy Welinski each scored for Iowa in a 3-1 win over Milwaukee on Thursday

* Thursday's game marked the third game this year in which an Iowa defenseman has scored a goal

NIC PETAN

* Nic Petan has continued a torrid scoring pace from the 2022-23 season through Iowa's first eight games

* Petan averaged 1.17 points per game over 53 games last season (23-39=62)

* Through eight games, Petan has averaged 1.25 points per game (1-9=10)

* Petan has points in seven consecutive games

* Petan has found the scoresheet in 17 of the last 19 regular season games

