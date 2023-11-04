P-Bruins Bested by Monsters in Thrilling Third Period

Cleveland, OH - John Farinacci, Fabian Lysell, and Anthony Richard all recorded a goal and an assist a piece as the Providence Bruins were bested by the Cleveland Monsters 5-4 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Justin Brazeau tallied the other goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

From the right circle, Kent Johnson zipped a pass back door to a wide-open Jake Christiansen at the left post, who redirected the puck across the goal line, giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first period.

Farinacci dropped the puck for Richard in the slot, who snapped a shot under the goaltender's right arm, tying the game at 1-1 with 22 seconds remaining in the first period. Lysell received the secondary assist.

On a 3-on-2 rush, Lysell walked the puck into the right circle and fired a wrist shot above the glove of the goaltender, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 14:13 to play in the second period. Richard and Mike Callahan were credited with the assists.

A shot from the right point deflected off the foot of James Malatesta at the left post and into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 3:15 left in the second period.

Trey Fix-Wolansky backhanded a shot from the slot inside the left post, giving the Monsters a 3-2 lead with 8:19 remaining in the third period.

From just above the blue paint, Brazeau deflected a Jakub Zboril shot from the point, tying the game at 3-3 with 7:58 to play in the third period.

While short-handed, Farinacci stole the puck away from the defender at center ice, deked to the backhand on the breakaway, and flipped the puck into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 4:43 left in the third period.

Luca Del Bel Belluz redirected a shot from the point from right outside the left post, tying the game at 4-4 with 2:34 remaining in the third period.

Josh Dunne one-timed a shot from right in front of the blue paint past the goaltender's glove, giving the Monsters a 5-4 lead with 1:02 to play in the third period.

Stats

Lysell has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

Brazeau has goals in two straight games.

Zboril has assists in his last three games.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, November 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

