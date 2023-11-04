Game #8: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #8: Tucson Roadrunners (4-3-0-0) vs. Chicago Wolves (1-4-1-1)

Time: Saturday, November 4, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #83 Jordan Watt, #88 Chris Waterstradt

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners won Friday's game one of the series against the Chicago Wolves and look to go 4-0 against Central Division opponents this season with a win Saturday night. The Wolves on the other hand try to avoid the sweep and get back in the win column after dropping their last four games.

Three things:

1. Nathan Smith is currently riding a four-game point streak (1 goal, 3 assists) after scoring his first goal of the season in Friday's game. He now has four points in six games played this season. Jan Jenik also added an assist on Friday and has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his first five games played.

2. The Roadrunners penalty-kill had another solid night on Friday going 3-for-4 against the Wolves. Their penalty kill currently sits at 84.4% which is 13th in the AHL. In five games so far of the six-game homestand, the Roadrunners have gone 20-for-24 on the penalty kill. Their 83.3% rate is 6th in the Western Conference.

3. Against Chicago on Friday, the Roadrunners had at least six different players with three or more shots including four from Josh Doan. Dylan Guenther now leads the team with 18 shots with John Leonard and Milos Keleman tied at 17 each.

What did they say?

"I liked our resilience; I don't know if I really loved our game...sometimes you can get too high on a victory so tonight we're going to go home thinking what we can approve."

Head Coach Steve Potvin on Friday's win and the quick turnaround for game two against Chicago.

Number to Know:

22 > X

With the addition of 21-year-old Vasily Ponomarev, the Roadrunners now have eight players on the roster that are 22 years old or younger. Dylan Guenther at 20 is the youngest, Josh Doan and Maxy Szuber are both 21, fourth-year Roadrunners Victor Soderstrom, Jan Jenik and Ben McCartney are all 22, as is third-year Roadrunner Vlad Kolyachonok. In addition, Aku Raty is also 22.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.