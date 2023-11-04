Thrilling Third Period Results in Monsters' 5-4 Win Over Bruins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Providence Bruins 5-4 in front of 10,049 fans on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-0-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen opened the scoring at 18:55 of the first period with assists from Kent Johnson and Brendan Gaunce, but Providence's Anthony Richard responded at 19:37 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Bruins struck first in the second frame with a marker from Fabian Lysell, but James Malatesta recorded his first professional goal at 16:45 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Samuel Knazko bringing the game to 2-2 heading into the final intermission. A busy third period started with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 11:41 off helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Nick Blankenburg followed by a pair of Providence goals from Justin Brazeau at 12:02 and John Farinacci shorthanded at 14:16. The Monsters battled back starting with a tally from Del Bel Belluz at 17:26 assisted by Christiansen and Marcus Bjork followed by the game-winning goal from Josh Dunne at 18:58 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Bjork bringing the final score to 5-4.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan had 25 stops for the win while Providence's Kyle Keyser made 21 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Belleville Senators on Friday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 3 - - 5 PRO 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf PRO 29 0/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 25 4 1-1-0 PRO Keyser L 21 5 0-1-1 Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-0, 2nd North Division Providence Record: 3-4-1-2, 7th Atlantic Division

