Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears look to earn a fifth consecutive victory at GIANT Center as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season.

Hershey Bears (7-3-0-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (2-4-1-0)

November 4, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 11 | GIANT Center

Referees: Bobby Jo Love (51), Mathieu Menniti (30)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (79), Bill Lyons (27)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were in action last night versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena, falling by a 2-1 score. Hershey opened the scoring with Mike Vecchione connecting on the power play at 6:27 of the opening stanza, but Alex Nylander tied the game for the Penguins at 19:23 of the second period. The game appeared destined for overtime, but Hershey failed to clear the puck in the closing seconds, and Mark Johnstone scored on a wrist shot from the point with .5 seconds on the clock to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the buzzer-beating victory. Hershey was out-shot 24-20 in the defeat. The Islanders return to the ice tonight for the first time since last Saturday, a 2-0 loss at Charlotte. Ken Appleby turned aside 31 shots for Bridgeport, but the Islanders couldn't solve Charlotte netminder Spencer Knight who stopped all 23 shots thrown his way. The Islanders were 0-for-7 on the power play in the defeat but went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

BRIDGEPORT BATTLES:

Tonight marks the second of six meetings between Hershey and Bridgeport this season. The Bears won the previous outing, skating to a 3-2 overtime victory on Oct. 22 at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey bolted out to a 2-0 lead in that game on goals from Ivan Miroshnichenko and Alex Limoges, but Bridgeport rallied to tie the game and force overtime. Mike Sgarbossa provided the winner for Hershey at 3:32 of the extra session, and goaltender Mitch Gibson earned the victory between the pipes for Hershey with 21 saves in his professional debut. Hershey was 2-1-0-0 versus the Islanders last year at GIANT Center, winning back-to-back overtime games on Nov. 11-12 before getting blanked by Jakub Skarek in a 2-0 loss on Jan. 29.

SGARBOSSA STATS:

With an assist in last night's game, Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa enters tonight's game with points in four straight outings. The 30-year-old veteran has racked up five assists in that stretch and has points in eight of 10 games this season. His helper last night was the 250th assist of his American Hockey League career. He paces the Bears with 11 points (3g, 8a), and in his career he has logged 18 points (8g, 10a) versus Bridgeport.

PRISKIE POWER:

Defenseman Chase Priskie has registered points in three straight games coming into tonight's outing. The defender had an assist last Sunday versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and followed that up with the overtime-winning marker in Wednesday's victory versus Lehigh Valley. He had an assist on Mike Vecchione's goal last night, giving him five helpers on the season, the same amount he tallied in 42 games with the Rochester Americans last year. The native of Pembroke Pines, Florida has scored 101 points (31g, 70a) in 194 career AHL games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Matt Strome made his season debut last night, skating in his first game since Apr. 14...Last night was Hershey's first loss when they score first (4-1-0-0) and when they score a power-play goal (5-1-0-0)...Logan Day remains two points from 100 in his AHL/pro career...Bridgeport enters tonight 0-3-1-0 versus the Atlantic Division...Islanders forward Brian Pinho played four seasons with Hershey and notably scored the series-winning goal in overtime of Game 5 of the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals to help Hershey eliminate Bridgeport.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 4, 2018 - Hershey hosts its first Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and the Bears come up with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. Jusso Ikonen scored his first AHL goal, and in the shootout, Hershey's Aaron Ness was the lone goal-scorer and netminder Parker Milner capped off a 32-save performance by going a perfect 7-for-7 in the shootout to give Hershey the win.

