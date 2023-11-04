Gulls Fall to Checkers, 5-4

The San Diego Gulls earned a point in a second consecutive game, falling 5-4 to the Charlotte Checkers in overtime today at Bojangles Coliseum. San Diego's overall record sits at 2-4-2-0.

Nikita Nesterenko collected 1-1=2 points - his first professional multi-point performance - in the loss. Nesterenko scored his first American Hockey League goal in the first period, and tallied an assist on a Josh Lopina's goal in the second period. He ends the game tied for second in assists and points among San Diego rookie skaters.

Jacob Perreault added 1-1=2 points for his second multi-point performance of the 2023-24 season. The right wing converted on a penalty shot at 14:36 of the second period, recording the sixth successful penalty shot attempt in San Diego's American Hockey League history (6-for-15, 40%). He becomes the first Gull since Justin Kirkland to record a successful attempt (vs. Ivan Prosvetov, Dec. 17, 2022 vs TUC) and is the first San Diego skater since Bryce Kindopp (vs. Justus Annunen; goal; May 15, 2021 @ COL) to score while attempting a penalty shot on the road.

Pavol Regenda scored a goal, his sixth of the season, at 6:46 of the first period. He concluded the game tied for sixth among AHL skaters in goals. He leads San Diego in goals and is second with 6-2=8 points.

Ben King tallied an assist to record points in both games of the back-to-back weekend in Charlotte. King concludes the game leading San Diego rookies with 2-2=4 points and ranking second in goals and assists.

Lopina's goal - his second of the season - ties an AHL career-high for goals in a season. His 2-2=4 points matches his AHL career-high for points in a season.

Drew Helleson, Colton White and Andrew Agozzino all recorded assists in the loss.

Alex Stalock, reassigned to San Diego by the Anaheim Ducks on Fri., Nov. 3, tied his season-high with 40 saves on 45 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will conclude their four-game road trip against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8 (7 p.m. PT; TV: AHL TV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino:

On the overtime loss to Charlotte:

I like the fact that we got a little more going offensively. We carried the play a good chunk of the game but, you know, it's tough to come back with a loss after that.

On working with new linemates:

I mean, (we) played together earlier in the year. I thought we generated a lot of chances. We could have easily had more than the one goal we had 5-on-5 that we generated, so I thought we had some good quality chances.

On the team's offensive success in the first two periods:

Yeah, I think we worked hard getting pucks back. I think a lot of our chances came from forechecking and getting the pucks back. And, from there, we can use our creativity. I think that really kind of got the ball rolling for us.

Left Wing Nikita Nesterenko

On his first career AHL goal:

It felt good. Kinger (Gulls forward Ben King) made a good pass. I think we had a 4-on-2 there, so a little bit of an opening in the start. I gave it to him, kind of saw an opening and gave it to him in the middle. He gave me a good pass, so all I had to do was put it in. Would've been nicer to get a win, but it's nice to get on the score sheet.

On his progression in the AHL:

Yeah, it's an adjustment. Obviously, this is a good league. All the players are good. They play hard. They're fast. So, I don't know, I feel like I'm playing my best when I'm moving my feet, slashing through the middle. Using my speed. Every game just trying to get a little bit better and today, I thought I played better.

On San Diego's effort tonight:

Our group has a lot of fight. Obviously, it's one of those games that's just back and forth, back and forth, so whoever sticks with it. I thought we played well the whole game, but just comes down to an OT goal. Could've went either way so.

On earning standings points in back-to-back games:

We're right there. Coach always says it. It's nice to get a couple points, not zero on the road. This is a great team. It's a veteran team, so just knowing we can play with anyone. Getting out here and playing two hard games on the road and then getting two points. Obviously we'd like four points, but two is a good start.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the overtime loss to Charlotte:

I think if you look at it from a big-picture scale, coming in to play a team like Charlotte and leave with half the points, that's a positive way to look at it. You know, we had opportunities to win both of these games. I think our guys did a lot of really good things tonight. We certainly didn't do ourselves any favors with a couple of line changes, a couple of penalties, you know, that we'll have to take a look at and see what those look like. Five-on-five, I thought we did a lot of really good things today.

On the youth in the lineup:

Adversity is what we're facing right now, and you got a couple of different choices on how we're going to handle it. We'll fight back against it and fight through, because we know that there's growth within our team happening right now. We want these guys to be able to feel that result so bad, and the right that they showed today makes a coach feel good.

On Nikita Nesterenko's performance:

This was his best game; skated so well. It just helps everything when you get to see that puck go in the net. His skating, his slash, his physicality, his hunt, it was the best we'd seen it, today. We're very happy with Nikita.

On earning standings points in back-to-back games:

We're charting it as growth. It's got to be our mission right now, watching these players keep getting better. As a team, we're developing. We know we've got another level, and seeing the guys respond with a key player out like Glenn (Gawdin) and, you know, being down in games, there's growth happening.

