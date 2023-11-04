Eagles Top Reign, 5-3
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Colorado Eagles (4-4-2) held off a late rally from the Ontario Reign (5-4-0) in the third period on their way to a second straight 5-3 win Saturday night. Colorado was led by forward Oskar Olausson who scored twice in the contest, while Ontario got two goals from Charles Hudon for the second straight day in a losing effort.
Reign captain TJ Tynan assisted on all three of his team's goals in the contest, while Alex Turcotte scored during the team's third period rally.
Date: November 4, 2023
Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Oskar Olausson (COL)
2. Justus Annunen (COL)
3. Ryan Sandelin (COL)
W: Justus Annunen
L: David Rittich
Next Game: Wednesday, November 8 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's T.J. Tynan on the ice
