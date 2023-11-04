Eagles Top Reign, 5-3

Storyline: The Colorado Eagles (4-4-2) held off a late rally from the Ontario Reign (5-4-0) in the third period on their way to a second straight 5-3 win Saturday night. Colorado was led by forward Oskar Olausson who scored twice in the contest, while Ontario got two goals from Charles Hudon for the second straight day in a losing effort.

Reign captain TJ Tynan assisted on all three of his team's goals in the contest, while Alex Turcotte scored during the team's third period rally.

Date: November 4, 2023

Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Oskar Olausson (COL)

2. Justus Annunen (COL)

3. Ryan Sandelin (COL)

W: Justus Annunen

L: David Rittich

Next Game: Wednesday, November 8 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

