Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 5-3
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Wolves wrapped up a two-game set with the Roadrunners on Saturday night in Tucson.
Nathan Sucese, Isaac Ratcliffe and Chris Terry scored but it wasn't enough as the Wolves fell to the Roadrunners 5-3 at Tucson Arena. Tucson swept the back-to-back games to extend the Wolves' losing skid to five games.
After a scoreless opening period during which the Wolves held a 12-6 shot advantage, the Roadrunners got on the board first early in the second on a goal by Victor Soderstrom.
The Wolves answered while killing a penalty when Sucese stripped Soderstrom of the puck at the Chicago blue line, raced in on Roadrunners goaltender Anson Thornton and flipped a backhander into the net. The shorthanded score was Sucese's second goal of the season.
Later in the period, Tucson seized the lead on Ryan McGregor's goal but the Wolves once again evened things while on special teams. This time, Ratcliffe banged home his second goal of the season from in close while the Wolves were on the power play. Terry and Max Comtois earned assists on Ratcliffe's second goal of the season.
Just 23 seconds later, Josh Doan tallied to give the Roadrunners a 3-2 lead to cap the scoring in the second period.
Tucson added an insurance goal midway through the third when Nathan Smith found the back of the net.
Terry pulled the Wolves to within 4-3 with 2:00 remaining. With an extra attacker on the ice, Terry took a feed from Austin Strand and rifled a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that sailed past Thornton to the glove side. Mitch Vande Sompel also picked up an assist on the play.
Doan's empty-net goal in the waning seconds put the game away for the Roadrunners.
Keith Kinkaid (25 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Thornton made 27 saves to earn the win in his professional debut.
The Wolves dropped to 1-5-1-1 on the season while the Roadrunners improved to 5-3-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Saturday (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena. It will be WWE Night, featuring a Josh Melnick WWE Bobblehead giveaway, as well as an Adopt-A-Dog Night and Canned Food Drive.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023
- Arturs Silovs Picks up Shutout as Canucks Win 2-0 on Diwali Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Stumble Against Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-0, to Canucks - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Take Down Islanders, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Eagles Top Reign, 5-3 - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Olausson Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 5-3 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Defeat Admirals 2-1 for First Road Win of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tokarski Backstops Amerks to Shootout Win in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thrilling Third Period Results in Monsters' 5-4 Win Over Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Garand Makes 31 Saves as Wolf Pack Edge Comets 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Grind Out Standings Point at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Shuts Out Iowa 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Murray Shines, Stars Shut Out Wild In Iowa - Texas Stars
- Limoges, Priskie Lift Bears to 3-1 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Coghlan Comes up Clutch in T-Birds' 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls Fall to Checkers, 5-4 - San Diego Gulls
- P-Bruins Bested by Monsters in Thrilling Third Period - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall Short Against Wolf Pack, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Gerry Mayhew Scores in Overtime for Second Consecutive Day as Checkers Beat Gulls - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Stunned by Senators in Overtime, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford Avenges Friday Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Guttman Provides Crucial Goal in Hogs' Third Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Robert Hagg from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Morning Skate Report: November 4, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phantoms Recall Nolan Maier - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Pay Lone Visit to Comets in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #8: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Complete Trio of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Head North for First of Weekend Set in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Open November in Hershey Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Open Chicago Series with 3-2 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Fifth Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Canucks, 5-2, In Road Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Fall 5-2 on Home Ice to Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 5-3
- Wolves Topped by Roadrunners 3-2
- Wolves Drop 7-3 Decision to Monsters
- Wolves Blanked by Wild 1-0
- Wolves Fall to Stars 3-2 in Shootout