Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs.
Phillips, 22, skated in one game with the Chicago Blackhawks after he was called up on Oct. 29. The blueliner has three points (1G, 2A) in five games with Rockford so far this season.
The IceHogs seek their fourth straight win tomorrow against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.
